Jogos sociais
Chave do concurso n.º 16/2017 do Totobola
16 | 04 | 2017 20.15H
1. Chaves – V. Guimarães................. 2 (2-3) 2. Tondela – Rio Ave..................... 1 (2-1) 3. Arouca - Feirense..................... 1 (2-0) ------------------------------------------- 4. Braga B - Portimonense................ 1 (2-1) 5. Gil Vicente – V. Guimarães B.......... 1 (2-0) 6. C. Piedade - Fafe..................... 1 (3-1) ------------------------------------------- 7. Vizela - Olhanense.................... X (1-1) 8. Ac. Viseu - Penafiel.................. 2 (1-2) 9. Aves – Sp. Covilhã.................... 1 (2-1) ------------------------------------------- 10. Freamunde – Santa Clara.............. 1 (1-0) 11. Manchester U. - Chelsea.............. 1 (2-0) 12. Southampton – Manchester C........... 2 (0-3) 13. Valência - Sevilha................... X (0-0) Super 14: Braga 1 (1) Porto 1 (1)