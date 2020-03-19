PUBLICIDADE
Angola

Government prepares to issue $3B in debt

19 | 03 | 2020   17.03H

Luanda, Mar. 19, 2020 (Lusa) - Angola is preparing to issue debt of up to US$3 billion to finance the budget deficit, which is expected to rise because of falling oil prices.

Wednesday's presidential decree said that the finance minister had been authorised to appoint the banks that will deal with the operation, which is around Euro2.8 billion, but no details were given about the deadlines.

The current sovereign bond debt is around US$8 billion (Euro7.4 billion) and is mainly held by European and US investors who are looking for high-interest rates on Angolan bonds to compensate for the lack of return on western bonds.

